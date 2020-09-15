Helen L. Sandy, age 91 of DuBois, PA died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on May 5, 1929 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Lila (Craft) Kness.
On April 18,1949 she married Frank J. Sandy. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2011.
She retired from the JC Penney Company in the DuBois Mall after 25 years of service. She loved to read, garden and bake.
Helen is survived by 1 son (Frank E. Sandy and his wife Mary of DuBois, PA), 1 granddaughter (Denise Sandy also of DuBois, PA) and 1 sister (Jean Bloom of Millmont, PA) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by 1 daughter (Loretta Reesman), 1 brother (John C. Kness) and 1 sister (Alice Straw).
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Purrfect Paws, 206 East Logan Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
