Helen Louise Kematick
Helen Louise Kematick, 92, of Brookville and formerly of Troutville, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born May 3, 1928 in Reynoldsville, a daughter of the late John & Bertha Belle (Wood) Rinehuls. She married Joseph Kematick on July 10, 1954. He survives in Brookville.

Helen was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, having been a homemaker for most of her life.

Helen is survived by three children, Robert (Meena) Kematick of Endicott, NY, Alice (Charles) Hough of Telford, TN, and Ruth (Bret) Swab of Brookville, PA, six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID, services will be private. Burial will take place in Reynoldsville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
