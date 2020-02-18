Home

Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551

Helen M. (Cain) Dixon


1929 - 2020
Helen M. (Cain) Dixon Obituary
Helen M. Cain Dixon, 90, of Zanesville, died at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. She was born August 13, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She graduated from DuBois, Pa., High School in August of 1947 then graduated from Presbyterian University Hospital in August of 1950 as a registered nurse. Helen was a devoted member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church where she was an elder, deacon, and a moderator for many years. She was a life member of Presbyterian University Hospital Alumnae Association in Pittsburgh and a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 485 of Zanesville. Helen had a very busy and active life.
Surviving are her loving husband, John C. Dixon; a son, Scott (Denise) Dixon; a granddaughter, Jillian Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, John C. Dixon II; four brothers; and two sisters.
Friends may call one hour prior to the Celebration of Life Service which will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 830 Military Road, Zanesville with Rev. Deb Bowser and Dr. James Schumacher officiating.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE WERE ENTRUSTED WITH ALL ARRANGEMENTS.
To send a note of condolence or order flowers, visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome, or follow us on Facebook or call our professional staff at 740-4552.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 18, 2020
