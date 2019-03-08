Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Lovenduski. View Sign

Helen M. Lovenduski, 79, of Hemlock Avenue, Force, PA, died unexpectedly, March 6, 2019 at UPMC Altoona. A daughter of the late Massimo and Dena (Betta) Scott, she was born on March 16, 1939 in Weedville, PA. On June 3, 1961 she married Leonard Lovenduski, who survives in Force.

Along with her husband, she is survived by five children: Sherry (George) Sidelinger of Weedville, Steve Lovenduski of Force, Paul (Kim) Lovenduski of Raleigh, NC, Scott (Denise) Lovenduski of Weedville and Silvia (Rick) Stitt of Vandergrift, PA; nine grandchildren, Sara, Shawn, Brad, Morgan, Lucas, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Kylie and Mikayla; a great-grandson, Enzo; a sister, Linda Scott of San Diego, CA; and a brother, Vincent (LuAnn) Scott of Marion Center.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Scott.

Helen graduated Bennetts Valley High School as Valedictorian in 1957 and lived all her life in Bennetts Valley. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was very active for most of her life, including cleaning the church weekly for many years. She was also very active with many local charity groups, including: The Bennetts Valley American Legion Auxiliary, the Bennetts Valley Labor Day Committee and the former Women's Club, among others. Helen enjoyed the ladies Bowling Team for many years, reading, growing flowers, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers and her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m., and again on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian.

Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be accepting online condolences at Helen M. Lovenduski, 79, of Hemlock Avenue, Force, PA, died unexpectedly, March 6, 2019 at UPMC Altoona. A daughter of the late Massimo and Dena (Betta) Scott, she was born on March 16, 1939 in Weedville, PA. On June 3, 1961 she married Leonard Lovenduski, who survives in Force.Along with her husband, she is survived by five children: Sherry (George) Sidelinger of Weedville, Steve Lovenduski of Force, Paul (Kim) Lovenduski of Raleigh, NC, Scott (Denise) Lovenduski of Weedville and Silvia (Rick) Stitt of Vandergrift, PA; nine grandchildren, Sara, Shawn, Brad, Morgan, Lucas, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Kylie and Mikayla; a great-grandson, Enzo; a sister, Linda Scott of San Diego, CA; and a brother, Vincent (LuAnn) Scott of Marion Center.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Scott.Helen graduated Bennetts Valley High School as Valedictorian in 1957 and lived all her life in Bennetts Valley. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was very active for most of her life, including cleaning the church weekly for many years. She was also very active with many local charity groups, including: The Bennetts Valley American Legion Auxiliary, the Bennetts Valley Labor Day Committee and the former Women's Club, among others. Helen enjoyed the ladies Bowling Team for many years, reading, growing flowers, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers and her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m., and again on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian.Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Ralph M Geer Funeral Home

12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy

Penfield , PA 15849

(814) 637-5401 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close