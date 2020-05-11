Helen Marie Potash
1933 - 2020
Helen Marie Potash, age 86, of Wood Street, Brockway, Pa., died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on September 6, 1933 in Johnsonburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence McAninch Bianco Sr. She was married to Robert L. Potash and he preceded her in death in 1986. Retired, Marie had been employed as an Inspector at Brockway Glass for over 40 years. She was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway and was a also a member of the Rosary Society. Marie enjoyed watching game shows and sports on television. She especially enjoyed cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. She very much liked to socialize with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by a daughter, Valerie (Wayne) Barraclough and a son, Steven (Jenny McIntosh) Potash, both of Brockway. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Lance Potash, Elizabeth (Mickey) Foster, Robert (Danette) Potash, Brianna (Brock) Bovaird and Andra (Kenny) Gardner and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Bianco Jr. and three grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Tobias Church with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted a public Memorial Mass will be announced. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street Brockway, PA 15824 or St. Vincent DePaul Society 640 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sharlene King
Friend
May 11, 2020
I knew Marie from growing up in Brockway's east end. She had a great family, her mom and dad, brother Frank, children Valerie and Stevie, and husband Bob. My condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Valerie and Stevie at this time. Michael Rendos - Lock Haven
Michael Rendos
Acquaintance
