Helen Marie Zimmerman, age 77, of DuBois, PA died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home.
Born on February 24, 1943 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Pernesky) Akenbak.
On September 4, 1993 she married Duane "Skip" Zimmerman. He survives.
Helen was an inspector for Owens Corning Glass for 30 years. After retirement she worked part time at the DuBois Area Middle School cafeteria.
She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Ridgway, PA where she was involved in the Vestry and Altar Guild.
Helen is survived by her children; (Teresa Whipple, Cheryl W. Mumford & her husband Kevin, George E. Whipple II and his wife Karen all of DuBois, PA, Timothy W. Zimmerman & his wife Jennifer of Seattle, WA and Deana Rhoades and her husband Justin of Stump Creek, PA),7 grandchildren; (Theodore Whipple, Kerrianne Mumford, Rose Whipple, Megan Whipple, Lydia Rhoades, Emilee Rhoades and Liesl Zimmerman).
She was preceded in death by her first husband (George E. Whipple) and 1 sister (Delores Lewis).
