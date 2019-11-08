|
Helen Zedlar Mayers, 89, of DuBois, passed away on November 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
Born June 7, 1930 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Veronica Zedlar. She was a graduate of Johnstown High School and Johnstown Vocation School. Helen was married to James E. Mayers on November 26, 1953.
In 1968, Helen became a licensed vocational nurse specializing as an operating room nurse. She then worked at Lee Hospital in Johnstown before moving in 1977 with her family to DuBois where she was employed at the DuBois Regional Medical Center (DRMC). Helen has been honorably retired as an operating room nurse from DRMC and later from the DuBois Area School District where she served as a nurse in various elementary schools.
Helen was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and she also volunteered at Hospice DRMC and offered her services to the local free medical clinic and to the DuBois Food Pantry.
Helen had served the Salvation Army since her election to the DuBois Advisory Board Corps in 1981. She had acted as both secretary and chairman of the board and also headed the nominating committee. Helen had contributed her energy to every aspect of the Corps' activities including Catch Your Breath/Supper Club program, the Christmas Kettle campaign, Christmas assistance sign-ups, Project Bundle-up, Ark of Learning support, DuBois Community Days participation, and in regularly collecting surplus food from grocery stores.
Surviving are her four children Kim (Chester) Ferraccio, Mark (Rosemary), Nikki, and Mike (Lisa), six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James E. Mayers and son James R. Mayers.
A 10 am memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church, 25 Robinson Street, DuBois, PA, with Monsignor Siefer, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 119 South Jared Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
The family would like to thank Christ the King Manor, especially to all the nurses and aides, and the Penn Highland Hospice nurses, aides, therapists, and social workers for their exceptional care.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 8, 2019