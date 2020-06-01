Helen Ruth Dunlap
1928 - 2020
Helen Ruth Dunlap

Helen Ruth Dunlap, 92, of Fruitland Park, FL was born May 25, 1928 in DuBois, PA to James and Otie Smith Robinson. She passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2020.

Mrs. Dunlap was a homemaker and an avid reader who enjoyed spending time with her family. Additionally, and for many years she was a member of Prime Time Singles.

Survivors include: daughter Linda Senior of Fruitland Park; son Richard (Lynne LaVallee) Crawford of Salem, OR; son Robert (JoAnna) Crawford of Treasure Lake, PA; grandchildren, Gary (Jennifer) Senior, Michele Crawford, Melissa Schetrompf, Joseph Jewell and Leland Jewell; as well as great grandchildren, Jackson, Matthew, Derek, and Ashley; and a great-great grandchild, Harper. Helen is also survived by her brother, James (Nora) and sister, Vera Guthridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Dunlap, daughter Sharon, sisters, Betty Slattery and Mary Kear and a Grandson Andrew.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4,2020 from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Helen's memory to The Friends of Fruitland Park Library, 604 West Berkman Street, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
