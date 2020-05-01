Henry "Hank" A. Janocha, 78, of DuBois, PA died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home.
The son of Henry Edward and Lettie (Grecco) Janocha, he was born on September 12, 1941 in Punxsutawney, PA.
Hank was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a color shader in a printing business.
Two of Hank's main interests were playing pool and golf. He played pool in the inhouse league at the Pulaski Club in DuBois, PA and in the Tuesday night traveling league based at the American Legion in DuBois, PA.
Hank was a member of the Scottish Heights Golf Club, where he played in the Wednesday night senior division league.
He is survived by his three children: Tina Kephart of Rochester, NY; John Janocha of DuBois, PA and Angela Janocha of Rochester, NY and his nine grandchildren.
Also surviving are Hank's longtime partner, Dorothy Cain of DuBois, PA; his four sisters: Beatrice Brink; Pauline Janocha; Joan Herron and husband Michael and Veronica "Tootie" Stewart and husband Gary; a number of nieces and nephews; his former wife: Kathleen Janocha and two stepchildren: Joyce Knapp and Lewis Maines and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Hank's request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, PA.
Online guestbook for condolences is available at www.rairighfh.com.
Published in The Courier Express from May 1 to May 2, 2020.