Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Boone Mt. Emmanuel Church
Sabula , PA
View Map
Heraldine "D" Bundy


1934 - 2020
Heraldine "D" Bundy Obituary
Heraldine "D" Bundy, 85, Sabula, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Christ the King Manor after a lengthy illness. She was born April 28, 1934, in DuBois, PA, a daughter of the late Harold and Nellie (Martin) Tobin. She married Howard L. Bundy in March of 1952; he preceded her in death in May of 2008.
"D" is survived by two sons, James C. Bundy of Sabula and Edward Tobin of Ohio; two sisters, Patricia Small of Clarks Mills, Pa., and Diane (Dave) Corp of Ashtabula, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Dave Grover of Greenville, Pa.; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Heraldine attended Brockway Schools and has spent most of her life in Sabula. In the past she had worked for United Cerebral Palsy and Goodwill Industries. She was a member of Boone Mt. Emmanuel Church in Sabula.
In addition to her parents and husband "D" was also preceded in death by a son Lawrence M. Bundy and a sister Joann Grover.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m., at Boone Mt. Emmanuel Church in Sabula with Rev. Donna Spraque officiating. Burial will take place in the Bundy Cemetery beside her husband.
Online condolences may be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 5, 2020
