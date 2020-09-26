1/1
Howard L Hunter Jr.
1942 - 2020
Howard L. Hunter, Jr., age 77, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.

Born on December 10, 1942 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Howard L. Hunter, Sr. and Amy E. (Carlson) Hunter. His mother survives and lives in DuBois.

On June 29, 1963 he married the love of his life Carol G. (Fye) Hunter. She preceded him in death on September 22, 2003.

Howard was a 1960 graduate of DuBois Area High School where he was a standout athlete. He was a longtime DuBois resident with 13 years spent in Muncy, PA.

Howard was a real estate agent in the area for many years, was an avid golfer and loved to bowl and tend to his flowers. He had been a sports broadcaster for WDBA radio for over 10 years. He was very involved in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church where he taught Sunday School for many years and most recently attended the First Baptist Church in DuBois.

He was a devoted Christian father to three daughters: Wendy Zimmerman of Lock Haven, PA, Sherri Buckwalter and her husband, Doug, of Lock Haven, PA, and Cynthia Willson and her husband, Mark, of Clinton Township, MI; and one son, Terry Hunter of Turbotville, PA. He is also survived by his siblings: Kenneth Hunter and his wife, Sheila, of Muncy, PA, David Hunter and his wife, Barbara, of Turbotville, PA, Saundra Ellenberger and her husband, Randall, of Enon Valley, PA and Dennis Hunter and his wife, Janie of DuBois, PA; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Robyn Wolfgang.

Due to current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.

A private funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to The Christian and Missionary Alliance, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronick funeralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
