1/
Hunter C. Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hunter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Infant Hunter C. Wright of Reynoldsville, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was the son of Daniel and Maria (Duttry) Wright and the brother of Aubree and Annie Wright.

He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Kirk and Nancy Duttry of Reynoldsville, paternal grandparents, Mark and Pamela Wright of Ridgway, great-grandparents, Evelyn Hoare of Reynoldsville, Fred and Pauline Duttry of Falls Creek, PA and Sonya Wright of Ridgway, uncle Jason Duttry and his wife, Ashlee, uncle Timothy Wright and his wife, Heidi, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Wayne Wright, Theodore and Evelyn Lindenmuth and Richard Hoare.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made in Hunter's name to Hope After Loss, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhomecom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Hunter:
You were so Loved, You are so Loved and You will Always Be Loved by many.
Please watch over your loving family until they see you again.
-The Caleros
Lesa Calero
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved