Imogene L (Clouser) Ball
1932 - 2020
Imogene L. (Clouser) Ball, 87, of Yorktown, Virginia passed away October 1, 2020 in Virginia.

She was born on December 01, 1932 in DuBois, a daughter of the late George Clouser and Julia Oledia (Hollopeter) Clouser.

She was a graduate of DuBois High School.

Imogene was a woman of deep faith.

She worked as a Bell Telephone operator in DuBois and Virginia for many years.

Mrs. Ball is survived by a daughter, Jeanie Soberick; three grandchildren: Michael, Meredith, and Mandi; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Avanell Pifer of Punxsutawney; niece, Connie Dougherty; and numerous nieces and nephews of DuBois.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband John, infant great -grandson Hunter; four brothers: Sylvester, Lawrence, Charles, and James; five sisters: Vera, Essie, Madeline, Annabell, and Arveda.

There was no visitation and services were private.

Imogene was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 12, 2020.
