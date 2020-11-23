1/
Irene Alberta Jane (Muth) Daugherty
1928 - 2020
Irene Alberta Jane Daugherty, 92, of Falls Creek, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Quality Life Services at West Haven Manor, Apollo, PA.

Mrs. Daugherty was born August 6, 1928, in Akron, OH, the daughter of Morris C. and Hilda Jane (Cross) Muth.

She was a graduate of DuBois High School.

Following graduation, Irene had worked as a nurses aide at Maple Avenue Hospital, DuBois.

Together with her husband they were part owners of the Daugherty Mines in Beechwoods. They were also owners of the Rhonda Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Mrs. Daugherty was a member of the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church and T.O.P.S. Club of Brockway, where she had served as secretary for 20 years.

She loved gardening and sewing.

Irene is survived by her son, E. Stacy Daugherty, Jr. and his wife Lana of Apollo, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Daugherty was the last member of her generation having been preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edwin Stacy Daugherty, Sr. whom she married October 16, 1949, and who passed away May 20, 2003, two sons: Alan M. and Carl A. Daugherty; her brother, Leroy Muth; a great-grandson, Anthony, a great-granddaughter, Bella Rose, and a daughter-in-law, Debbie (Shenkle) Daugherty.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family with Revs. David and Emily Koehler co-officiating.

Interment was in Beechwoods Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or mda.donordrive.com/donate

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
