Irene I. Blakney, 89, DuBois, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living.
Born April 10, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Albina (Bills) Bruzga.
On April 10, 1948, she married Fred Blakney in DuBois. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Irene retired from Riverside Market as a cashier in 1985. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie Beer, Houston, PA and Darlene Winkelman, Brockway, three grandchildren, Lanny Prosper, Jamie Smith, and Stacey Worling, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of Irene's family. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier Express on June 3, 2019