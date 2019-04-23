Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva Pearl (Shaffer) Gelnett. View Sign Service Information Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2934 Send Flowers Obituary

Iva Pearl (Shaffer) Gelnett, 96, DuBois, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, April 20, 2019.



Born December 20, 1922, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Estella Pearl Shaffer.



Iva graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1941. Over the years, she was employed as a caregiver, a housekeeper for DRMC Hospital, an employee in a hand grenade factory, and for Goodrich Rubber. She enjoyed bowling, artistry, cooking, baking, watching sports (particularly the Pirates and Steelers), attending family reunions, and spending time with her family. Iva was a Lioness with the Lion's Club. She was Protestant by faith and attended Bethany Covenant Church.



Iva is survived by two children, Linda (Fred) Jansen, California, and Leland "Lee" (Cathy) Gelnett, Indiana, PA, three grandchildren, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mousavi, Kristina Gelnett, and Daniel Jansen, five great-grandchildren, six siblings, Alice Munn, Betty Bundy, Clarence Shaffer, Joyce Grant, Nina Simbeck, Carol Lyons, all of DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by four brothers, Forest, Allen, Glenn, and Harry Shaffer, and two sisters, Vera Kear and Olive (infant).



Friends and family will be received Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following Friday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Jesse Slimak officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.



Online condolences may be made at Iva Pearl (Shaffer) Gelnett, 96, DuBois, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, April 20, 2019.Born December 20, 1922, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Estella Pearl Shaffer.Iva graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1941. Over the years, she was employed as a caregiver, a housekeeper for DRMC Hospital, an employee in a hand grenade factory, and for Goodrich Rubber. She enjoyed bowling, artistry, cooking, baking, watching sports (particularly the Pirates and Steelers), attending family reunions, and spending time with her family. Iva was a Lioness with the Lion's Club. She was Protestant by faith and attended Bethany Covenant Church.Iva is survived by two children, Linda (Fred) Jansen, California, and Leland "Lee" (Cathy) Gelnett, Indiana, PA, three grandchildren, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mousavi, Kristina Gelnett, and Daniel Jansen, five great-grandchildren, six siblings, Alice Munn, Betty Bundy, Clarence Shaffer, Joyce Grant, Nina Simbeck, Carol Lyons, all of DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by four brothers, Forest, Allen, Glenn, and Harry Shaffer, and two sisters, Vera Kear and Olive (infant).Friends and family will be received Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following Friday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Jesse Slimak officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com. Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close