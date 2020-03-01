Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map

Ivan D. Starr Jr.


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan D. Starr Jr. Obituary
Ivan D. Starr Jr., age 92, of Starr Road, Kersey, Pa., died on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Born on July 23, 1927 in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Ivan D. and Harriet Miller Starr Sr. On October 7, 1950, he was married to Beverly Bish and she preceded him in death on July 26, 2017. Retired, Ivan was the owner of Starr Coal Company from 1953 till the present. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was Methodist by faith, and was a member of the Brockway Handgunners Club. He enjoyed watching Nascar Racing, traveling with Beverly in their motorhome and he always believed in being a hard worker.
He is survived by a son, David (Lisa) Starr of Kersey; a granddaughter, Kacie (Jon) Carr also of Kersey; a grandson, Dustin (Mallory) Starr of Evans City, Pa.; and two great-grandchildren, Nolan Starr and Addisyn Carr.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a sister, Avis White.
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 2 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home with the Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens at Ridgway.
Memorial donations may be made to Nelson's Golden Years, 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -