Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Brockway Church of God
85 Charnisky Drive
Brockway, PA
Jack Edward Hepler Sr.


1939 - 2019
Jack Edward Hepler Sr. Obituary
Jack Edward Hepler Sr., age 80, of Zola Street, Kersey, Pa., died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys.
Born on January 8, 1939, in Dagus Mines, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Julia Yale Zuccolotto. On October 29, 1960 he was married to Rachel Runyan and she survives.
Retired, Jack had been employed at the Greentree Landfill. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and was a member of the Brockway Church of God. Jack was one of those men that could not sit still. He enjoyed hunting, dirt track racing (especially at Hummingbird Speedway) working on cars and watching baseball. His favorite pastime was cutting firewood, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Rachel, he is also survived by two daughters, Pam (Glenn) Leithner of California and Joyce (Mark) Solada of Kersey; two sons, Jack (Barb) Hepler Jr. of Ridgway and Gary Hepler of Kersey; two sisters, Annie Cartmel of Canada and Tina (Hank) Sekula of Ohio; two brothers, Bob (Eleanor) Hepler of Falls Creek and Joe Zuccolotto of DuBois. Jack is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Jack, Kelsi, Holly, Chance, Becca, Ryan, Levi, Clay and Jake, as well as two great-grandsons, Josh and Douglas.
Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Gerald Hepler.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m. at the Brockway Church of God, 85 Charnisky Drive, Brockway, PA 15824, with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will be in the Mountain Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 2, 2019
