Jack L. Manners
1938 - 2020
Jack L. Manners, age 81 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.

Born on December 4, 1938 in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late Sidney and Violet (Burkett) Manners.

In 1960, he married Joann (Anthony) Manners. She survives.

Jack was the owner and operator of Jack's Heating for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two sons; Robert Manners & his wife Wendy and Joe Manners & his wife Lori all of DuBois, PA, one sister Betty Gigliotti of Punxsutawney, PA, half-sisters; Linda Vrobel & Sandy Rittenhouse both of Punxsutawney, PA and Karen Kastelic of Indiana, PA, four half-brothers; Sidney, Joseph & Thomas Manners and William Pyles, all of Punxsutawney, PA, three grandchildren; John, Steven & Ashley Manners and two great-grandchildren; Rowen & Elliott Manners.

He was preceded in death by one son, Richard Manners, one sister, Virginia Wells and two brothers; Robert & Raymond Manners.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be observed.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Reverend Charlene M. Lauver officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Fresenius Kidney Medical Care Dialysis, 635 D Maple Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
