Born July 3, 1936, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Raymond and Eva (Shafer) McCarthy.

Jack was married to Shirley Allen. She survives.

Jack graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1956 and attended Devry Institute. Jack served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962. He worked at various gas stations, Airco Speer, and Brockway Pressed Metals as a press setter. Jack enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He loved spending time with his family and friends and his two cats, Lilly and Blackie. Jack especially loved the warmth of spring and summer. He was Protestant by faith.

Jack is survived by three children, Danny McCarthy (born to his first wife, Ruth), Jack (Alexia) McCarthy Jr., and James McCarthy (both born to his second wife, Shirley), as well as two grandchildren, Tiffani and Aubree. He was the last member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth, sister, Patricia Dungey, and brother, Joseph McCarthy.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of Jack's family. Interment will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Jack L. McCarthy Sr., 82, DuBois, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

