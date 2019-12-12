|
Jack L. Price, 73, of Reynoldsville, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday December 7, 2019, during a stay at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA.
Jack was born on November 11, 1946 to the late Roy Gaylon and Evelyn Jean (Mallory) Price in Altoona, PA. He graduated from the Altoona Area High School with the class of 1964. He went on to join the U.S. Air Force, where he served three years of active duty during the Vietnam War. Jack married Donna Karen (Jarrett) Price on January 27, 1973 in Newton, North Carolina; she survives him.
Jack attended Penn State and Northeastern University in Boston, MA as well as Catawba Community College in North Carolina. He started his working career in the electronics industry but eventually began driving truck for the Preston Trucking Co., and became an organizer for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He was also a truck driving instructor for the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville, PA but grew up attending the 4th Street Church of God in Altoona, PA.
Jack was an executive board member for the Bucktail Council for the Boy Scouts of America. Jack also held various offices within the United Methodist Church locally and within the Indiana, PA district. He was also a past member of the Reynoldsville Jaycees. Jack was a charter member as well as a coach of the Reynoldsville Soccer Association. He was a longtime member of the Reynoldsville Cub Scouts as well as Troop 72 of Reynoldsville, PA. He was a member of the Reynoldsville Community Association as well as the founder of the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival in Reynoldsville, PA. Jack also started the Parkinson Support Group within Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
In addition to his wife, Donna Price, Jack is survived by one son; Matthew (Julie) Price of Huntingdon, PA; two daughters; Anna Price of Conover, NC; Sheri Price of Reynoldsville, PA; one brother; Gary Price of Altoona, PA; and one grandson; Connor Price of Huntingdon, PA. Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at the First United Methodist Church, 504 Jackson Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. An additional visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10-11am with a funeral service following immediately after at 11:00 am and officiated by Pastor Tom Carr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville, PA, or Bucktail Council, BSA, 209 1st Street DuBois, PA 15801, or RCA for the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, PO Box 53, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 12, 2019