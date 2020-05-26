Jack S. Harris
1931 - 2020
Jack S. Harris, age 89, of DuBois, PA died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.

Born on Feb. 19, 1931, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Edith (Harder) Harris.

On April 18, 1952, he married Rose (Muggia) Harris. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2003.

Jack was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He retired from the Laborer's Local Union #156 of Construction Workers.

He was a member of the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the George G. Montgomery American Legion Post 17. He loved to bowl and loved spending time with all of his grandchildren.

Jack is survived by one daughter, Joanne Harris of Tarpon Springs, FloridaL; two sisters, Frances Robbins and Mary Ellen Federici, both of DuBois, PA; four grandchildren: Jennifer Formanek, Jaclyn Formanek, Katie Domitrovich and Alex McGeoch; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

Due to current circumstances, there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on May 26, 2020.
