Jacqueline O'dell Godfrey of Howell, Michigan, passed away on Monday, May 18. She was 91 years of age. She was followed by the passing of her husband of nearly 70 years, Rolland Dale Godfrey, also of Howell, on May 24. Rolland was 90 years of age.



"Jackie" was born to Harold and Madge (Wilson) Feick on August 17, 1928, in Akron, Ohio. "Ron" was born on March 21st, 1930, in Medina, Ohio, to Paul and Ethel (Waffle) Godfrey. After their marriage in 1950, they moved from Cleveland, Ohio to Plymouth, Michigan in 1963 where Ron took a position at the Dearborn Rouge Office Building in Plant Engineering. In July 1973, they moved to Connersville, Indiana. Ron was promoted in management at the Connersville Ford Plant and was to later to become the Manager of Plant Engineering in 1979. While residing in Connersville, both Jackie and Ron ran a successful bed & breakfast before retiring in DuBois, Pennsylvania in 1994. For their final years, they resided at Ashley Court of Brighton in Brighton, Michigan.



Besides being a perfect homemaker, Jackie had many hobbies including sewing, ceramics, making dolls, and gardening. Ron enjoyed working on cars, including 2 classic Ford cars (a 1960 Thunderbird and a 1972 Mustang convertible), spaghetti westerns, and several genres of music. Together, they enjoyed golfing, dancing, traveling, eating out, and renovating homes.



They are survived by Jackie's sister, Shirley Sir Louis of Sharon Center, Ohio and Ron's sister, Glenna Barton of Medina, Ohio; Their children Sherry Zimmermann of Ambler, Pennsylvania, Mike and Pat Godfrey of Howell, Michigan, and Chad and Yumiko Godfrey of Saitama, Japan; Their beloved grandchildren Suzy Pugh, and Eric Zimmermann and their great-grandchild, Emily Pugh.



Due to Convid-19, interment will be at Sharon Township Cemetery in Ohio in a private ceremony.

