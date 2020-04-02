|
James Arthur Ecelberger, 84, of Foxburg area, Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born at home in Gaskill Township on November 22, 1935, a son of the late James Henry Ecelberger and Lucille Prudence (Davis) Ecelberger.
Jim was a graduate of Big Run High School in 1953. He later went on to study Mechanical Engineering at Maryland State University.
Mr. Ecelberger was a member of the United States Army from 1958 To 1960 spending much of that time in Germany.
On September 1, 1963, he married the love of his life, Judith Ann Means. Together they enjoyed fifty-six years of marriage.
Jim worked for Lee Simpson Associates in DuBois as a Draftsman for over thirty-five years.
He was former member/instructor of the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club. He loved to go to the Twin Oaks hunting camp in Rockton, which his grandfather helped to build in the 1930's. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by two sons, Scott A (Amy) Ecelberger of Woodbine, Maryland and Doug (Jenny) Ecelberger of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Megan (Adam) Eberhart, Stephanie Uplinger and fiancé Roman Peorio, and Benjamin Ecelberger; three great grandchildren, Maisie Eberhart, Aryia Burkett and Oakley Eberhart; one brother, Dennis (Mary Jane) Ecelberger of Rossiter; five sisters, Diane (Ken) Bish of Beavercreek, Ohio, Susan (Marty) Passmore of Cherry Corners, PA Sharon Sutter of Westville, New Jersey, Sally Wells of Reynoldsville and Lorie Beercheck of Punxsutawney; two sister in-laws, Patty Ecelberger of Chambersburg, and Freda Ecelberger of Warren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Dave, Jack and Tom Ecelberger; two brothers-in-law, Albert Wells and Don Sutter.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
His ashes will be interred at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to the McClure Cemetery, Big Run or Big Run Volunteer Fire Company.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020