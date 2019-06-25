Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Mack. View Sign Service Information Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium 211 S Main St Du Bois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2040 Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Mack, Age 71 of East New Market, Maryland, formerly of DuBois, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.



Born on November 5, 1947 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late James M. and Jane E. (Trude) Mack.



On April 6, 2019 he married Patricia (Yarwasky) Mack. She survives.



Jim was a



Jim retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare after 38 years of service, where he served as the Executive Director of Mifflin County.



He was a 50-year member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and spent many years involved with the DuBois Little League as a coach, umpire and a member of the Board of Directors.



He is survived by two sons; (Dr. Steven Mack & his wife Leslie of Bridgeville, PA and David Mack & his wife Christy of Reading, PA), a sister (Cheryl Carlin & her husband Dr. Brian Carlin of Wexford, PA) and eight grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2PM – 4PM and 6PM – 8PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11AM from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.



Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Area little League, PO Box 71, DuBois, PA 15801.



