|
|
James "Jim" Allen Emigh Sr., 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Penn Highlands in DuBois, PA.
James was born on March 7, 1942 to the late Donald J. and Ethel (Piper) Emigh in Kittanning, PA. He attended Ford City High School in Pennsylvania. He joined the Army and was stationed in Korea.
On November 16, 1963, he married Kathleen E. (Walters) Emigh in Ford City, PA; and after almost 57 years, she survives him.
He worked as a truck driver for 39 years at Preston Trucking and retired in 1999.
He was a member of the Eagles Club (#965) in Falls Creek, PA. He was also a member of the American Legion in Reynoldsville, PA.
He enjoyed building classic cars and racing. He loved football, especially Steelers football. He also enjoyed four wheeling, camping, and being outdoors. He loved animals, especially his dogs. Jim was very generous with his assets, time, and talents, he loved to help people. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his son, James Allen (Sheila) Emigh Jr. of Falls Creek, PA; two sisters, Donna (Marty) Meyer of Newport News, VA, Margaret "Peggy" Orton of Worthington, PA; two granddaughters, Hailey Emigh, Carleigh Emigh; and grandson, Reileigh Emigh.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gateway Humane Society, Inc. in Falls Creek, PA.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 24, 2019