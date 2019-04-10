Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Andrew "Jim, Jimmi" Atkinson. View Sign

On Saturday evening, April 6th, 2019, James (Jim, Jimmi) Andrew Atkinson, husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at the age of 55. Jim will be forever remembered as patient, humorous, hardworking, and kind. He leaves behind wife, Barbara L. Atkinson (Evans), daughters Shayna Atkinson, Sadie (Adam) Anderson, Desert Atkinson, and one granddaughter, Eleanor Anderson. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William Atkinson Sr. and Emily Atkinson (Grekalskis), and his brother Bill Atkinson. Surving siblings are sisters Judy O'Donnell (Atkinson) and Donna Atkinson-Osthoff.

Jim was a longtime resident of Brookville, PA, though he grew up in and around Pittsburgh. He attended technical school and contributed many summers to Pine Crest and Silver Stallion Stables in Cook Forest/Cooksburg. His early careers included construction and factory jobs while his longtime career was made as a machinist. He was an active member of Brookville's Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Fireman's Club. Jim enjoyed billiards, horseback riding, floating down the Clarion River, and listening to music.

A memorial will be held on Thursday, April 11, at Chateau d'Argy, 345 Main Street Brookville, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a casual celebration of his life. Everyone is welcome to stop by and share this time with family and friends. Bring your best stories, photos, and a beverage if you'd like to toast him. Simple food and drinks will be provided. Donations can still be made to his GoFundMe Page (Jim Atkinson's Lung Cancer Expenses).

