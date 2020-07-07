James Clair Shaffer, 100, died peacefully on July 3, 2020, at his new home in Brewer, Maine. He was born on May 23, 1920, in Rockton, Pennsylvania, to Clair and Carrie (Huey) Shaffer. Jim was the husband of the late Ruth C. Rohring. The couple had worked in Niagara Falls, NY, and lived in nearby Lewiston. They moved to Melbourne, FL, in retirement. Following Ruth's death, Jim lived with daughter Diane and her husband in California. In 2019 he moved to an assisted living facility in Maine close to son Gary and his wife.
Jim is survived by the following family members: daughter Barbara Ankenbauer of Colorado, daughter Diane (Bernie) Pyska of California, and son Gary (Jane) of Maine; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service soon will be held at First United Methodist Church of Bangor. Entombment will be at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Research to Prevent Blindness (www.rpbusa.org
). For a complete obituary, see www.birminghamfuneralhome.com.