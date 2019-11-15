Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Missionary Alliance Church
James D. Duttry


1936 - 2019
James D. Duttry Obituary
James D. Duttry, age 83, of DuBois, Pa., died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his home.
Born on Oct. 15, 1936, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Stephen and Rhoda (Edinger) Duttry.
On April 2, 1960, he married his wife of 59 years, Janet (Miles) Duttry. She survives.
He retired from Invensys (formerly Rockwell International Manufacturing) after 40 years of service.
Jim was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in DuBois, Pa., and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, spending time at camp, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Duane Duttry of DuBois, Pa., Dennis Duttry and his wife Melissa of Reynoldsville, Pa., Tammy Anderson and her husband Dan of DuBois, Pa., and Darla Carolus and her husband Paul, also of DuBois, Pa.; one sister, Sandra Albaugh of Tampa, Fla.; 11 grandchildren: Jenna, Sara, Rebecca, Tyler, Lauren, Benjamin, Zachary, Lindsay, Lacey, Alex and Megan; and 10 great-grandchildren: Lanie, Harlynn, Avalei, Xaeda, Athena, Silas, Madalynn, Canyon, Alayna and Elijah.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Blake Duttry; and four sisters: Beulah Zdroski, Madeline Taylor, Louise Olewnick and Margaret Dudurich.
There will be no public visitation.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church with Reverend Ray Baker officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 1004 South Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or The Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 15, 2019
