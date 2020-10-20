1/1
James D. Fike
1935 - 2020
James D. Fike, 85 Sykesville, PA passed away Saturday, Ocotober 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands Healthcare. He was born July 12, 1935 in DuBois, the son of the late Russell & Mae (Heberling) Fike. He married Hazel (Beck) on January 27, 1956, she survives in Sykesville.

James was a "1954" graduate of Sykesville High School. He worked as a fitter for Triangle Springs for 37 years. James enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and camping with his grandkids. He was a lifetime member of the Sykesville Fireman's and the former President and charter member of the Sykesville Eagles #4454 and also the former leader of Boy Scout troop #75 of Sykesville.

James leaves behind, his wife, five children, Rick (Elaine) Fike of Sykesville, Jane (Russ) Young of Stump Creek, Dottie (Jim) Jovenitti of Sykesville, Lesa (Jim) Hankinson, of Rossiter, Brenda (Terry) Anderson of Curwensville, and Special Friends of the family, Ron (Charis) Morris of Sykesville, and a brother of Ronald Fike of Brookville. He was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Sheena (Nick Smelko), Jenna (Rusty) Matthews, Heather (Doug) Derda, Melinda (Joe) Adams, Jason (Mali) Smith, Chris (Jess) Smith, Nick (Chameine) Hankinson, Mike Hankinson, Brad (Tiffany) Anderson, Debbilee Anderson, Lance (Stephanie) Jovenitti, Ben (Renee) Jovenitti and Tom (Kelly) Jovenitti and eighteen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Russ and Mae Fike and Step-mother Annabelle (Turner) Fike, James was also preceded in death a brother William Fike, and two Step-brothers Paul & Jim Turner.

He was also a life long member of Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville and Thursday, from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at the Grace Untied Methodist Church in Sykesville. A service will follow on Thursday at 11 am at the church with Rev. Drew Gordon officiating. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery in Luthersburg.

Family suggests donations to Stahl Park, Sykesville Ambulance or Fireman, or Grace United Pave the Way for Grace United Methodist Church Parking Lot.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 20, 2020.
