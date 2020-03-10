|
James D. Zimmerman, age 81, of Sykesville, Pa., died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
Born on September 19, 1938, in Sykesville, Pa., he was the son of the late Doyle and Margaret (Buhite) Zimmerman.
On May 28, 1960, he married Marilyn I. Zimmerman. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2019.
Jim retired from Ward Trucking after 31 years of service. After retirement he worked for Roman Excavating for 11 years.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as fire chief for 12 years. Jim was a founding member of the Sykesville Ambulance Service and the former Jefferson County Ambulance Association. He was a past Sykesville Borough councilman, a member of the former Jefferson County Fireman's Association and the Central District Firemen's Association.
Jim is survived by his children: Jann Zimmerman of DuBois, Pa., Jill Yamrick and her husband Ronald "Yum", Mark Zimmerman and his wife Colleen, and Mack Zimmerman and his wife Gina, all of Sykesville, Pa.; one sister, Judy Bailey of Lock Haven, Pa.; seven grandchildren: Kristine Murone and her husband Nick, Kevin Yamrick and his wife Lauren, Michael Yamrick, Bret Zimmerman and his wife Lindsay, Dylan Zimmerman and his wife Shelbi, and Jendi and Alexis Zimmerman; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Natalie and Rylie.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, 106 E. Liberty Street, Sykesville, PA 15865.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 10, 2020