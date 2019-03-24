Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Carcella. View Sign

James E. Carcella, age 90, of DuBois, PA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital surrounded by his loving children.

Born on November 16, 1928 in Rossiter, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer & Mary Ann (Pitzrell) Carcella.

On August 12, 1950, he married Josephine (Laukitis) Carcella. She preceded him in death on December 10, 1988.

Jim was a

Jim, although not a scholar, knew how to run a profitable business. Jim was glazier by trade and owned his own business in DuBois, Jim's Glass Shop, after working for PPG, Pittsburgh Plate Glass, for years. He also owned Punxsutawney Glass in 1979. From 1980 until 1982, Jim was the owner of J&J Auto in DuBois and sold used cars, going to car sales and auctions as a driver while still running his glass business.

He fully retired in 1990 and his son, Michael, took over the glass business. Jim continued to help out in the shop running errands and keeping up with the business. Jim was a hard worker and his kids remember many nights sitting down to dinner with the doorbell ringing and someone needing a glass window replaced or just dropping off glass to be fixed. Jim would always go out to the shop to take care of them.

Jim was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church since 1950. He was in the Knight of Columbus for many years and faithfully attended St. Catherine's Church for morning mass. He was also a member of the former Lithuanian Independence Club.

Jim loved to travel and was a huge fan of NASCAR. He worked as the flagman at Clearfield Speedway form 1975 until 1976. He was part of the crew of the NASCAR #83, which was Greg Heller's car from 1977 until 1978. Jim used to talk about how much he admired Dale Earnhardt, who he thought was one of the nicest drivers on the NASCAR Circuit.

In his later years, Jim enjoyed the company of many friends as he ate lunch with them at the Parkside Community Center. He never missed a lunch if he could help it. Jim lived a long, full, enjoyable life and will be remembered by all his many friends and family.

Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his kids and treated them like treasures. Jim had a terrific memory and used to tell his kids all kinds of stories. He leaves his son, Michael Carcella & his wife Kim of Penfield, PA; his daughters, Roseann Dykstra & her husband Larry of Wake, VA; Pamela Price of Brookville, PA; Bunny Wilson & her husband Brad of DuBois, PA; and Felicia Steele of Falls Creek, PA; as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his older brother, John Carcella and sister, Mary Carcella Hurd.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Full military honors will be accorded from the church by the member of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorials be placed with the Parkside Community Center, 120 West Park Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

