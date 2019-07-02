Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. McCracken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James E. McCracken, 91, of Ligonier, formerly of DuBois, died peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Ligonier Gardens.

He was born January 16, 1928 in Latrobe, a son of the late William Paul and Margaret Huston McCracken.

Prior to his retirement he had been employed as an engineer for the former Bell Atlantic for 42 years at the former Scribner Avenue Building. He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church and attended the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church. He was Past Master, former Lodge Secretary and a 70 year member of the Ligonier Lodge #331 F&AM. He was also a member of the Thomas B. Anderson Royal Arch Chapter #309 in Latrobe, the former Kendron Commandery #18 of Greensburg, and the Syria Shrine in Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Hazel Braden McCracken in 2017 and two brothers, William P. McCracken, Jr. and John H. "Jack" McCracken.

Jim is survived by three children: Judith A. (Elmer) Peirce of Brockway, Joyce A. (Edward) English of Murrells Inlet, SC, and J. Paul (Cindie) McCracken of Ligonier, ten grandchildren: Tara, Lisa, James, Ashley, Erin, Sean, Christopher, Lauren, Taylor and Zachary, ten great grandchildren: Ariel, Kasie, Austin, Grayson, Holden, Miles,Tyler, Eloise, Hazel, and Everett, a great, great grandson, Liam, and a brother: Richard "Dick" (Carol) McCracken, Oklahoma City, OK.

Jim's family and friends will gather together Wednesday from 4-8:00PM at the J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc., 144 East Main Street, Ligonier. A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday at 11:00AM at the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church with George Umphlett, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

Ligonier Lodge #331 F&AM will hold services in the funeral chapel Wednesday at 7:30PM.

There are no words to express how grateful Jim's family is to the caring and compassionate staff at Ligonier Gardens. From maintenance, to kitchen, to aids, to nurses, all of you became his family and made his final years at the Gardens his home. Also, we want to express our gratitude to Drs. DeCosmo, Brallier, and Barlow for your dedicated care of our father. And lastly, to Darren, Eric and all the staff of Bethlen Hospice. All of you went far beyond what we expected and we will be forever grateful.

To leave a condolence or tribute for Jim or his family, please visit: www. James E. McCracken, 91, of Ligonier, formerly of DuBois, died peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Ligonier Gardens.He was born January 16, 1928 in Latrobe, a son of the late William Paul and Margaret Huston McCracken.Prior to his retirement he had been employed as an engineer for the former Bell Atlantic for 42 years at the former Scribner Avenue Building. He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church and attended the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church. He was Past Master, former Lodge Secretary and a 70 year member of the Ligonier Lodge #331 F&AM. He was also a member of the Thomas B. Anderson Royal Arch Chapter #309 in Latrobe, the former Kendron Commandery #18 of Greensburg, and the Syria Shrine in Pittsburgh.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Hazel Braden McCracken in 2017 and two brothers, William P. McCracken, Jr. and John H. "Jack" McCracken.Jim is survived by three children: Judith A. (Elmer) Peirce of Brockway, Joyce A. (Edward) English of Murrells Inlet, SC, and J. Paul (Cindie) McCracken of Ligonier, ten grandchildren: Tara, Lisa, James, Ashley, Erin, Sean, Christopher, Lauren, Taylor and Zachary, ten great grandchildren: Ariel, Kasie, Austin, Grayson, Holden, Miles,Tyler, Eloise, Hazel, and Everett, a great, great grandson, Liam, and a brother: Richard "Dick" (Carol) McCracken, Oklahoma City, OK.Jim's family and friends will gather together Wednesday from 4-8:00PM at the J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc., 144 East Main Street, Ligonier. A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday at 11:00AM at the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church with George Umphlett, Jr. officiating.Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.Ligonier Lodge #331 F&AM will hold services in the funeral chapel Wednesday at 7:30PM.There are no words to express how grateful Jim's family is to the caring and compassionate staff at Ligonier Gardens. From maintenance, to kitchen, to aids, to nurses, all of you became his family and made his final years at the Gardens his home. Also, we want to express our gratitude to Drs. DeCosmo, Brallier, and Barlow for your dedicated care of our father. And lastly, to Darren, Eric and all the staff of Bethlen Hospice. All of you went far beyond what we expected and we will be forever grateful.To leave a condolence or tribute for Jim or his family, please visit: www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com. Published in The Courier Express on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close