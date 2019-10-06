Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Resources
More Obituaries for James Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Phillips


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Phillips Obituary
James E. Phillips, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at UMPC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
James was born July 18, 1957, in Germany and was adopted by the late Richard M. and Emma L. (Foltz) Phillips. He graduated in 1975 from St. Elizabeth High School in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating he worked as a construction worker and repaired air conditioners for several years until he retired. James was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins, and Clarington High School basketball. He had been a lifelong animal lover. James was a kind soul that cared more about others than himself.
James is survived by his sister, Rhonda S. (Greg) Zozula of Claysville, PA; niece, Emily Poland; and nephew, Zachary Zozula.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in passing by his aunt, Dorothy "Boots" Foltz; and four uncles: Wayne Phillips, Tom Foltz, Jack Foltz, and Jim Foltz.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the ASPCA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.synderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now