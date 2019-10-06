|
|
James E. Phillips, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at UMPC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
James was born July 18, 1957, in Germany and was adopted by the late Richard M. and Emma L. (Foltz) Phillips. He graduated in 1975 from St. Elizabeth High School in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating he worked as a construction worker and repaired air conditioners for several years until he retired. James was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins, and Clarington High School basketball. He had been a lifelong animal lover. James was a kind soul that cared more about others than himself.
James is survived by his sister, Rhonda S. (Greg) Zozula of Claysville, PA; niece, Emily Poland; and nephew, Zachary Zozula.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in passing by his aunt, Dorothy "Boots" Foltz; and four uncles: Wayne Phillips, Tom Foltz, Jack Foltz, and Jim Foltz.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the ASPCA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.synderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019