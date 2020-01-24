|
James Pudlo age 82, passed away on January 16, 2020 at his home in Terracina Grand in Naples, Florida after a short illness. The son of George and Rachael Pudlo, he was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania, on November 12, 1937. James attended California University located in California, Pennsylvania and graduated with a Master's Degree in Education. He taught Industrial Arts and Computer Science in both Purchase Line and Brookville area high schools for 34 years. James was a resident of Stump Creek, Brookville, and DuBois, Pennsylvania, until he retired in 1994 and moved to Naples, Florida. James enjoyed woodworking, painting, and golfing. He was a member of St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, Florida, previously active there as a Eucharistic Minister and Choir member.
James is preceded in death by his parents George and Rachael Pudlo, his brothers Rev. Robert Pudlo, George Pudlo, and a sister Mary Pudlo. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Nancy, his three children Robert (Janet) Pudlo of Cranberry TWP, PA., Patrick (Dr. Kathleen Waite) Pudlo of Chapel Hill, NC, and Paula Wilde of Marco Island, FL.; seven grandchildren Brian, Megan, and Nathan Pudlo; Matthew and Michael Pudlo; and Rebecca and Anthony Wilde.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020