|
|
James "Jim" Edward Tressler Jr., 59, of DuBois, Pennsylvania passed away at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
James was born February 14, 1960, in Greensburg, Pa., the son of the late James and Marilyn Tressler. He loved watching football, being outdoors, hunting, and fishing with his grandchildren. He was known for helping others and lighting up any room with his vivacious personality. He worked as a supervisor at Eagle Railcar Services, formerly Rescar, for over 35 years. Staff knew James as 'Captain'; a mentor, but moreso a friend, willing to give the shirt off his back if necessary. He spent his free time fixing things, mowing the grass, or spending time with his family. James served in the United States Navy as a Boatswain Mate on the USS Kalamazoo. He was awarded a Navy Expeditionary Medal on October 13, 1980.
James is survived by his wife, Suzanne of 34 years, three daughters, Melanie (Joseph) McCabe of Camas, Wash., Heather (Stephen) Cherry of Pittsburgh, Pa., Miranda Tressler of Pittsburgh, Pa., two brothers, Dr. Aaron (Gabrielle) Tressler of New Alexandria, Pa., Ryan (Salise) Tressler of Greensburg, Pa., four grandchildren, six nieces, four nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Campfield, sister, Susan Mayer, and grandson, Grady Cherry. James was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Funeral services for James will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to Grady's Decision, P.O. Box 9343, Erie, PA 16509 or gradysdecision.com.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020