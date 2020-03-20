|
|
James Emanuel Brubaker passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020.
He was born October 26, 1931, in Cross Keys, Pa. Jim grew up in Holidaysburg, Pa.
James married his high school sweetheart and was married for 63 years. His wife Dorothy passed in 2014.
They had two daughters, Deborah Brubaker and Kathleen Kite. There are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Jim worked for the PA. R.R. and retired January 1, 1993. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman.
Jim will be greatly missed by all of us. He was a wonderful family man and loved dearly.
The services are pending and will be held in Force, Pa., at St. Joseph's Church.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 20, 2020