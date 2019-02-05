Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James F. Costanzo Age 81 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home.



Born on September 19,1937 in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late Frank S. and Mildred (Swarmer) Costanzo.



On April 27, 1957 he married his wife of 61 years Barbara (Vitello) Costanzo. She survives.



Jim was the founder of the St. Mary's Ambulance Service where he acted as manager for 20 years and was the Domestic and International Sales Manager of Quality Components, Inc. for over 25 years. He then became the Director of The Cottages at Christ The King Manor until the time of his death. Jim served as the Coroner of Elk County for 24 years and was the founding director and first President of the Emergency Medical Service Council of Northwestern Pennsylvania. He served 10 years as the President of the Board of Trustees at Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, President of the Elk County EMS Council and the President of the Pennsylvania Ambulance Association.



He was a 1955 graduate of Saints Cosmas and Damian High School where he held the career scoring record in basketball until the school's closing. Jim was a member of the 1950 Punxsutawney Little League State Championship Team, was an avid golfer and loved following the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State Nittany Lions and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Above all he enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in all of their academic and sporting activities.



He is survived by two daughters (Karen Meholic & her husband Steve of St. Marys, PA and Lisa Slagle & her husband Eric of Pittsburgh, PA); five grandchildren (Michael & Bradley Meholic, Allison Centa and Jordan & Shaun Slagle); two great grandchildren (Benjamin and Mackenzie Meholic); two sisters (Mary Margaret Henninger and Julianne Cogley) and a brother in law (Raymond Vitello)



He was preceded in death by one sister Judy Giffin.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 AM from the Chapel at Christ The King Manor with Msgr. Charles Kaza as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Adrian Cemetery, Punxsutawney, PA.



Memorials may be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and /or St. Mary's Area Ambulance Association, 773 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 and/ or the .



