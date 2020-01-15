Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenville Cemetery
3995 Greenville Pike
Grampian, IL
View Map
James Ferman McDonald Jr.


1936 - 2020
James Ferman McDonald Jr. Obituary
James Ferman McDonald, Jr., 83, of Blairsville, passed away, Monday, January 13, 2020, in Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana, Pa.
He was the son of James F. McDonald, Sr. and Lucretia (Gould) McDonald; he was born in Grampian, Pa., on May 7, 1936.
He was a graduate of DuBois High school, Class of 1954. He attended Shippensburg University where he received his bachelor's in education in 1958, then continued his education at George Washington University.
He worked at Torrance State Hospital as an assistant administrator, retiring in 1982.
Jim loved to tinker with things, he loved to have the satisfaction of taking something apart and making it work again from a clock to keeping his 1930 model A sport coupe running.
He is survived by his children, James F. McDonald, III of Marysville, Pa., Elisa K. McDonald of Greensburg, Pa.; stepchildren, Sharon Koreni (Joe), Linda Spiaggi, and Joey Werthmiller all of Blairsville; five grandchildren, Erin, Gwendolyn, Jessica, Jamie, and Brooklyn, seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou McDonald, who passed away on January 7, 2020; and a daughter, Kimberly (McDonald) Marsh.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Greenville Cemetery, 3995 Greenville Pike, Grampian, PA 16838 with Pastor Leslie Bloom officiating.
Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the at 2835 East Carson Street, Suite #200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 15, 2020
