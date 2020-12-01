James "Turk" Henry, age 70 of Ashville, PA and formerly of DuBois, PA died Monday, November 30,2020 at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings, PA.
Born on September 15, 1950 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert V. and Patricia (Gray) Henry.
Turk was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a hardcore Harley Davidson enthusiast.
He is survived by his siblings; (Robert Henry, Jr. & his wife Alice of Farmington, MN, Jean Shifter of DuBois, PA, John Henry and his wife Lori of DuBois, PA, and Vickie McClauslin of Rockton, PA).
Due to our current circumstances there will be no public visitation and a service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.