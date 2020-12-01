1/1
James "Turk" Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Turk" Henry, age 70 of Ashville, PA and formerly of DuBois, PA died Monday, November 30,2020 at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings, PA.

Born on September 15, 1950 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert V. and Patricia (Gray) Henry.

Turk was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was a hardcore Harley Davidson enthusiast.

He is survived by his siblings; (Robert Henry, Jr. & his wife Alice of Farmington, MN, Jean Shifter of DuBois, PA, John Henry and his wife Lori of DuBois, PA, and Vickie McClauslin of Rockton, PA).

Due to our current circumstances there will be no public visitation and a service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved