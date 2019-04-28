James "Maxx" Hunter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Maxx" Hunter.
Service Information
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Brookville Church of God
201 Freedom Lane
Brookville, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Brookville Church of God
201 Freedom Lane
Brookville, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James "Maxx" Hunter 77, of Marienville, PA, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Clarion Hospital.
He was a well known area locksmith and owner of Hunter Safe and Lock.
Friends will be received on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:30 - 5 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville, PA.
A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 5 p.m. with the Pastor Henry Scoff officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson County
For more information go to www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.