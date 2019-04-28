James "Maxx" Hunter 77, of Marienville, PA, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Clarion Hospital.
He was a well known area locksmith and owner of Hunter Safe and Lock.
Friends will be received on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:30 - 5 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville, PA.
A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 5 p.m. with the Pastor Henry Scoff officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson County
For more information go to www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 28, 2019