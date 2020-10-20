1/1
James L. "Jim" Turner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. "Jim" Turner, age 85 of Luthersburg, PA died Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on April 29, 1935 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Annabelle (Heffner) Turner.

On August 22, 1953 he married his wife of 67 years Shirley M. (Schindley) Turner. She survives.

He worked for 46 years on the drilling rigs and retired from Fairman Drilling in 2000. Jim also worked in the family business Turner Welding, Machining and Fabrication for over 28 years.

Jim was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and a lifelong member of the Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tractors, watching western movies, tinkering in the garage and spending time with his family.

He is survived by one daughter; Cindy Gusky-Glauz & her husband Dan, and one son; Gary Turner & his wife Marcia both of Luthersburg, PA, one stepbrother; Ron Fike of DuBois, PA, four grandchildren; Kaleena Thomas & her husband Chris of Pittsburgh, PA, Jim Gusky & his wife Kelly of Luthersburg, PA, Josh Gulley of Mechanicsburg, PA & Jamie Turner of Luthersburg, PA, two great-grandchildren; Eve & Drew Gusky and numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jimmy Lee Turner, stepfather; Russell Fike, infant sister; Alice Turner, infant brother; Bobby Turner, brother; Paul Turner, and stepbrothers; Bill & James Fike.

There will be no public visitation and private services with immediate family were held at the family home at Jim's request.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to Brady Township Fire Rescue & Ambulance Inc., PO Box 157, Luthersburg, PA 15848.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved