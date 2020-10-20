James L. "Jim" Turner, age 85 of Luthersburg, PA died Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Born on April 29, 1935 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Annabelle (Heffner) Turner.
On August 22, 1953 he married his wife of 67 years Shirley M. (Schindley) Turner. She survives.
He worked for 46 years on the drilling rigs and retired from Fairman Drilling in 2000. Jim also worked in the family business Turner Welding, Machining and Fabrication for over 28 years.
Jim was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and a lifelong member of the Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tractors, watching western movies, tinkering in the garage and spending time with his family.
He is survived by one daughter; Cindy Gusky-Glauz & her husband Dan, and one son; Gary Turner & his wife Marcia both of Luthersburg, PA, one stepbrother; Ron Fike of DuBois, PA, four grandchildren; Kaleena Thomas & her husband Chris of Pittsburgh, PA, Jim Gusky & his wife Kelly of Luthersburg, PA, Josh Gulley of Mechanicsburg, PA & Jamie Turner of Luthersburg, PA, two great-grandchildren; Eve & Drew Gusky and numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jimmy Lee Turner, stepfather; Russell Fike, infant sister; Alice Turner, infant brother; Bobby Turner, brother; Paul Turner, and stepbrothers; Bill & James Fike.
There will be no public visitation and private services with immediate family were held at the family home at Jim's request.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Brady Township Fire Rescue & Ambulance Inc., PO Box 157, Luthersburg, PA 15848.
