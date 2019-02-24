Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lawrence Bolam. View Sign

James Lawrence Bolam, age 80, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at Christ The King Manor, DuBois, PA.

Born on September 16, 1938, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Noker) Bolam.

On May 12, 1962, he married Barbara DeRalph. She survives.

Jim worked as a City Patrolman for the City of DuBois from April 1962 until August 1965. He then worked for the United States Postal Service as a clerk from August 1965 until December 1980. He was promoted to Postmaster of Falls Creek from 1980 to 1988 and then went on to serve as Postmaster of Brookville from 1988 until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, he worked for the Baronick Funeral home for a number of years until he retired again.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy from 1955–1960, serving on the USS Zellars.

Jim served on the United Way board, the St, Michael's Parish Council, Central Catholic School Board, Sectional 158 Federal Credit Union Board, co-chaired St. Michael's Festival and was a member of the Tin Can Sailors Association.

He is survived by one son, James L. Bolam ll and his wife Mary Kay, DuBois, PA; one daughter, Justine M. Bolam and her companion Robert Pulvar, Washington, PA; grandchildren: Patrick Bolam and his wife Mary Beth, Pittsburgh, PA, John Bolam and his wife Claire Lee, Washington, DC, Samantha Wright, Atlanta, GA, Kate Wright, Ames, IA; great grandchildren, August and Maxwell Bolam, Pittsburgh, PA; one brother, Joseph Bolam, Waynesburg, PA; one sister, Kathy Sackash, Fulshear, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by an infant brother, Thomas Bolam.

Friends will be received on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.

Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .

