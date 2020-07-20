James Lewis "Jim" Painter, 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
Jim was born on Sept. 29, 1928, to the late William "Lewis" and Evelyn (McKendree) Painter in Brookville, PA.
He attended and graduated from Brookville High School. He honorably served active duty with the United States Army, during which he was stationed overseas in Germany.
He married Catherine (Thompson) Ballentine on Sept. 8, 1979, in Brookville, PA; Catherine survives him.
He worked for National Fuel for 43 years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Brookville and the Sigel Sportsman's Club. Jim loved the outdoors, he loved to hunt, cut wood, and go camping. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He also loved his "best dog ever," Sammy.
Jim is also survived by one son, Mike (Melinda) Painter of Cranberry, PA; four stepchildren: Sherry Barton of Brookville, PA; Bob (Cindy) Ballentine of Drums, PA; Susan Ford of Smyrna, TN; Brenda (Randy) Leuwerke of Eldridge, MO; three siblings: Lyle Painter of Brookville, PA; Dennis (Kathy) Painter of Clarion, PA; Patsy Truman of Sigel, PA; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in passing by his parents.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 4–8 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Brookville First Baptist Church, 101 E. Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11 a.m and officiated by Pastor David Blair. Military honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at Edeburn Hill Cemetery, Sigel, Jefferson Co., PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville First Baptist Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com