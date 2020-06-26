James M. Heltzel
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Heltzel, age 72 of DuBois, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 7, 1947 in Cochranton, PA, he was the son of the late Herald and Alice (McConnell) Heltzel.

On September 19, 1970 he married Rose (Clemente) Heltzel. She survives.

Jim was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture.

He retired from the Mercer County State Bank as a Senior Commercial Loan Officer after many years of service. Previous to that, he worked for Penn State University in the Agricultural Department and for AG Choice Farm Credit.

He was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed running and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Jim is survived by his children; LeaAnn Lonesky and her husband Dr. Gregory of DuBois, Barbara Hernandez & her husband Bill of Frederick, MD and Mark Heltzel & his wife Amanda of Bethel Park, PA, and five grandchildren; Jackson & Farren Lonesky, Harry & Lucy Hernandez and Everett Heltzel.

He was preceded in death by one brother John Heltzel.

Due to our current situation there will be a private visitation from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic School, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved