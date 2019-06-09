Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. "Jim" McKee. View Sign Service Information Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2934 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 View Map Service 5:45 PM Garfield Lodge #559 Send Flowers Obituary

James M. "Jim" McKee, 92, DuBois, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the DuBois Village.

Born November 25, 1926, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Paul and Alice (Brady) McKee.

In 1944, Jim, along with his twin brother, Paul, left high school early and enlisted in the

Jim worked for the B&O Railroad as a machinist, telegraph operator, wire chief, train dispatcher, and a freight agent from Punxsutawney to Butler to Buffalo. He retired from the railroad in 1985 after 38 years of service.

Jim lived life to the fullest and was always into something. His interests were in weightlifting, running, swimming, camping, and traveling. He was proud to have served his country and wanted to help the veterans as the Commander, District Commander, and lifetime member of VFW Post 813 in DuBois. Jim was a 32nd Degree Mason, and was a past Master of the Garfield Lodge #559 in DuBois. He earned the honor of most Puissant Grand Master of PA in 1995-96. Jim was also a Kentucky Colonel and life sponsor of the Knights Templar Eye Foundation as well as numerous other Masonic bodies. His other affiliations included the Fraternal Order of Eagles #965 in Falls Creek, IOOF Lodge #957 in Falls Creek, and the DuBois Legion Post 17. He also served on the DuBois Area School Board and received his GED during the commencement of his granddaughter's graduation.

He was Presbyterian by faith, and served as Elder at the First United Presbyterian Church in Falls Creek.

Besides his family, his passion was physical fitness. He instructed weightlifting classes at the old YMCA on Scribner Avenue and went to many competitions in Pittsburgh and Erie in the early 1960's, where he represented the DuBois YMCA and placed in the 180 lb. weight class. He continued his membership at the YMCA until his health began to decline. Jim enjoyed seeing his friends and socializing with them. He would visit Buzz Geredi at his shack and do feats of strength, including leg pressing the backend of his pickup truck, picking up train couplers and tree logs, bending six penny spikes, and ripping catalogs in half. He brought home several gold medals from the Pennsylvania Seniors Games after his retirement.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Sylvia Lingenfelter, Reynoldsville, a son, Bill (Cloe) McKee, Falls Creek, and a sister, Ann Polohonki, Falls Creek, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and his wife, Delores.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ila, brothers, Paul and Kay Don McKee, and a son-in-law, Denis (Link) Lingenfelter.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic service by Garfield Lodge #559 being held at 5:45 p.m. and Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following Thursday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard after Thursday's funeral service. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois YMCA, Garfield Lodge #559, or to the organization of the donor's choice.

