James N. "Jim" Kirkwood, age 82, of Export, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Pleasant Ridge Mature Living in Leechburg where her resided since Sept. 2019.
He was born November 16, 1937 in Desire, PA a son of the late Newton and Agnes (Scully) Kirkwood. Jim graduated from the former Sykesville School and was U.S. Navy veteran who retired as a Journeyman Electrician for General Motors Corp. He enjoyed spending his time fishing and hunting.
Jim was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially Pittsburgh sports teams and Penn State. He was a member of the Italian American Club in Export and the American Legion Post 392 in Reynoldsville.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alberta Ann (Kessler) Kirkwood and a son In-law Bill Rimmer. Surviving are his loving children; Lynn Anne Rimmer of Brunswick, MD; Mary Pat (Jeff Buechel) Rhoades of Murrysville and Bobbi Jean (Jeff) Hill of Export. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Respecting Jim's wishes services and interment in Desire Cemetery, Henderson Twp., PA were private.
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home, Inc., Export is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to M.S. Society or the .
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge and Monarch Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion. To offer online condolences please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 25, 2020