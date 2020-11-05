James P. "Monk" Armanini, 58, of Penfield, PA, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born on August 25, 1962 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Carlos Armanini and Phyllis Tobin Armanini. On Sept. 13, 1986, he was married to Janette "Jan" Swaggert and she survives.
Retired, Jim had been employed at Metal Powder Products in St. Marys as a Shipping Supervisor. He was Catholic by faith. Jim was a member of the Bennetts Valley Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, trapping and anything that involved being in the outdoors.
In addition to his wife Jan he is also survived by a daughter Nicole (Scott) Macchi of Brockway; a son Cody (Laura Flanders) Armanini of DuBois; a brother Scott Armanini of Ridgway; and his step mother Betty Armanini of Sykesville. Jim is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Connor Macchi, Liam Macchi, Nita Flanders and Levi Carlson.
There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors choice
. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.