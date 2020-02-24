|
James R. Smith Jr., age 61, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 14, 1958, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of James "Jim" and Mary (Ball) Smith, Sr. His mother survives and lives in DuBois. His father preceded him in death.
He was married to Roni (Fye) Bush Smith. She survives.
Jim was a 1976 graduate of DuBois Area High School. He worked for Dr. Jeff Rice in maintenance and construction at Doolittle's, The Depot and other properties and projects. Previous to that, he was a pipefitter and welder in the marine and industrial industry.
He was a member of both Treasure Lake Church and Life Community Church. His faith and church family were very important to him. He was involved in street ministry and was actively involved in mission trips to Honduras with the Rice Foundation. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, Penn State Wrestling fan and Baltimore Orioles fan. He loved Nascar, traveling, camping and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved his dogs Toby and Saully.
He is survived by three children, Christi Smith Borrero, Justin Smith and Eric Smith; one stepson, Corey Bush and one stepdaughter, Dani Bush, all of DuBois, Pa.; two brothers, Scott L. Smith and Shari Patton Dilley of DuBois, Pa., and Todd D. Smith and his wife Jaci of Falls Creek, Pa.; two grandchildren, Chloe and Kamdyn Borrero; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father James, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian K. Smith.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor Dick Whitaker and Pastor David Ginn co-officiating.
Memorials may be made to the .
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 24, 2020