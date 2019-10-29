Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for James Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Young


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Young Obituary
James R. Young, age 67, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
Born on June 24, 1952, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Roger H. and Josephine (Benny) Young.
He was married to Mary Beth Sheesley. She preceded him in death.
He was a retired union carpenter with Local 423 Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters.
Jim was a 1970 graduate of DuBois Area High School and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He is survived by one sister, Marcy Ferraraccio and her husband Frank of DuBois, Pa., and one brother, Thomas Young and his wife Donna of Huntingdon, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Daniel Young; and one sister, Rebecca Young.
There will be no public visitation and a service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made to wwwbaronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now