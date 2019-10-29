|
|
James R. Young, age 67, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
Born on June 24, 1952, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Roger H. and Josephine (Benny) Young.
He was married to Mary Beth Sheesley. She preceded him in death.
He was a retired union carpenter with Local 423 Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters.
Jim was a 1970 graduate of DuBois Area High School and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He is survived by one sister, Marcy Ferraraccio and her husband Frank of DuBois, Pa., and one brother, Thomas Young and his wife Donna of Huntingdon, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Daniel Young; and one sister, Rebecca Young.
There will be no public visitation and a service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made to wwwbaronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 29, 2019